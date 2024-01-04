Open source AI voice cloning arrives with MyShell’s new OpenVoice model

Startups including the increasingly well-known ElevenLabs have raised millions of dollars to develop their own proprietary algorithms and AI software for making voice clones — audio programs that mimic the voices of users. But along comes a new solution, OpenVoice, developed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, and members of Canadian AI startup MyShell, to offer open-source voice cloning that is nearly instantaneous and offers granular controls not found on other voice cloning platforms. “Clone voices with unparalleled precision, with granular control of tone, from emotion to accent, rhythm, pauses, and intonation, using just a small audio clip,” wrote MyShell on a post today on its official company account on X. The company also included a link to its pre-reviewed research paper describing how it developed OpenVoice, and links to several places where users can access and try it out, including the MyShell web app interface (which requires a user account to access) and HuggingFace (which can be accessed publicly without an account). Reached by VentureBeat via email, one of the lead researchers, Zengyi Qin of MIT and MyShell, wrote to say: “MyShell wants to benefit the whole research community. OpenVoice is just a start. In the future, we will even provide grants & dataset & computing power to support the open-source research community. The core echo of MyShell is ‘AI for All.’”

