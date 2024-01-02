In today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, some businesses are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to gain a competitive edge, but many are still trying to understand how to implement this revolutionary technology in their business operations. By integrating AI-powered applications into your processes, you can optimize tasks, enhance productivity and even generate new opportunities. In this article, we will explore a framework for implementing AI as an employee. Rather than perceiving AI as a mere tool, envision it as a remote team member—an additional employee capable of improving your business operations. Just as with any new employee, envision the role you would assign to an AI-powered application. Consider the specific tasks or challenges. What role or job function could this “new employee” handle? Here are some possibilities based on our background.

Customer service. Many companies use AI to respond to common customer queries via chat, email or a virtual agent. This can free up your human agents for more complex tasks and improve customer experience.

Data analysis. You can give your “AI employee” the job of analyzing large volumes of data to find patterns, flag anomalies and generate insights. Current state-of-the-art generative AI models can crunch through data much faster than humans.

Meeting minutes. What if your new employee could listen in on meetings and generate meeting minutes, next steps and follow-ups? This could save your teams significant time.

Quality assurance. Your new AI employee can be used for continuous quality checks on customer interactions. Connecting your customer service software, like chatbots, emails or voice tools, you can track 100% of your customer interactions on keywords, sentiment analysis, etc.

Full opinion : Implement AI As An Employee.