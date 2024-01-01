8 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

With a rash of artificial intelligence (AI) news making the rounds in the last month of 2023, opinions widely differ on how governments, companies and consumers will use the technology. After months of deliberation, the New York Times officially filed suit against Microsoft and OpenAI saying their copyright was infringed to train ChatGPT. Michael Cohen, Donald Trumps personal lawyer says he furnished his lawyers with bogus legal citations generated by Google’s Bard AI in sword declarations unsealed on Friday, December 29. In the unsealed statement, Cohen said he used Google’s Bard AI software for case citations, believing it was “a super-charged search engine,” and said he was not aware it was a generative AI (GAI) service like Chat-GPT. And with Sam Altman back at Open AI, the company is in talks to raise funds at $100M or more. Kaitlyn Albertoli, CEO and co-founder of Buzz Solutions cites sustainability as a market for impact. “In 2024, we will see AI impact sustainability in two opposing ways,” said Albertoli. “On one hand, the massive energy consumption at the data center level required to power all of the emerging AI / GenAI applications and high power computing will have an ongoing negative effect on the environment, especially as the power grid is further strained.” “And, on the other hand, AI will also be increasingly used to solve some of the most challenging issues with the environment, including algorithms that can empower organizations to reduce their carbon footprint by optimizing operations,” adds Albertoli. “In the energy industry, this includes things like AI for predictive maintenance and boosting the efficiency of renewable energy sources.”

Experts opinion : How Some Experts See The Future Of AI In 2024.