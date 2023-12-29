US military robot spaceplane blasts off on secret mission aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket

A secret spaceplane has been launched by the US on a classified mission, just days after a similar Chinese spacecraft released mysterious objects into orbit. The unmanned US Defence Department shuttle, named X-37B, lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on board a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on Thursday evening. US Space Force, which is running the mission, released scant details of its objectives, but said it would be “operating in new orbital regimes” and “experimenting with future space domain awareness technologies”. It comes after China launched its own robotic Shenlong – or Divine Dragon – spaceplane earlier this month, which placed six objects into Earth orbit. The unknown objects, described as “mysterious wingmen” by the amateur spacecraft trackers who are following them, are sending out signals, but the reason for the emissions is unclear. It is expected that the latest US mission will be keeping an eye on Chinese space operations and many believe the decision to launch the craft so close to each other is not a coincidence. Space Force General B. Chance Saltzman said at an industry conference: “These are two of the most watched objects on orbit while they’re on orbit. It’s probably no coincidence that they’re trying to match us in timing and sequence of this.” It is the seventh time the US X-37B has been launched, but it is the first time the drone has been carried on such a large rocket, meaning it could travel further.

