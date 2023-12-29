UN Deplores Aid Barriers as Israel’s Gaza Onslaught Steps Up

The United Nations has warned that it is becoming increasingly difficult to get desperately needed aid into Gaza. Martin Griffiths listed 14 obstructions to getting humanitarian relief into the enclave, including: constant bombardments and aid convoys coming under fire; three layers of inspections before an aid truck can enter the Palestinian territory; a constant list of rejected items; and aid workers themselves being killed and displaced by the war. Illustrating his point, Israeli soldiers fired on an aid convoy on Friday as it returned from northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli army. The persistent difficulty in getting humanitarian relief into Gaza comes despite the United Nations Security Council passing a resolution last week to boost aid.

