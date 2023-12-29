Ukraine Urges Increased Support as Russia Unleashes Huge Air Assault

Russia has unleashed a huge air assault against Ukraine. The wave of Russian strikes used drones and missiles and battered Ukrainian cities in one of the largest and fiercest bombardments in recent months. At least 16 people are reported to have been killed and nearly 100 injured as Russia targeted the capital, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odessa, and Lviv. This has caused Ukraine to urge for increased support from its international partners, which it is struggling to secure.

With the front line largely bogged down in trench warfare, Russia has begun targeting infrastructure, especially energy and heating, leaving millions of Ukrainians struggling to stay warm. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that the barrage on Friday targeted critical infrastructure. The surge in Russian attacks has been linked to a successful Ukrainian strike on a Russian warship in Crimea this week.

