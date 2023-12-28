North Korea’s Kim calls on military to ‘accelerate’ war preparations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the military, including its nuclear program to accelerate war preparations after what he considers unprecedented confrontational moves by the United States. The speech was given at an ongoing meeting of the country’s ruling Workers Party and Kim set forth militant tasks for the People’s Army, munitions industry, civil defense sectors and nuclear weapons industry. Kim stressed that the military situation on the Korean peninsula was extreme due to anti-North confrontations with the United States.

South Korea, Japan and the US have increased political and defense cooperation this year after record-breaking weapons tests completed by Pyongyang. Earlier this month, A US nuclear-powered submarine arrived in the South Korean port city of Busan and the US has deployed its long-range bombers in drills with Seoul and Tokyo.

