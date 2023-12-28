African Organizations Aim to Fix Cybersecurity in 2024

African nations are hoping to develop their skills needed to defend against cybersecurity threats and challenges in 2024. The University of Lagos, the American Business Council in Nigeria, and private companies launched a Cyber Hub in December to strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem in Nigeria and to train young workers.

The long term goals of the Cyber Hub are to make Nigeria self-sufficient in terms of cybersecurity, but also to develop home-grown solutions to cybersecurity issues. The collaboration wants to build capacity for cybersecurity among African nations and bridge the skills gap in the technical and cybersecurity fields. Nigeria ranks 88th among nations in digital quality life and 73rd in electronic security and is considered unprepared to fight against cybercrime. Sub-Saharan Africa is also building out its own cybersecurity initiatives, also with a focus on retaining cybersecurity workers and training.

