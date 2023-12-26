Microsoft Copilot’s ChatGPT-like app lands on Android, with iOS version coming soon

22 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Microsoft Copilot’s ChatGPT-like app has finally arrived on Android, nearly two weeks after the tech giant announced its web version (copilot.microsoft.com). Available via Play Store, Microsoft Copilot is just a new name for Bing Chat, but there are some noteworthy changes between the two apps. Bing offers search, rewards and chat functionalities. On the other hand, Copilot focuses primarily on its chat interface. While Bing is a full-fledged search plus AI app, Microsoft Copilot is more like an alternative to the ChatGPT app. Copilot for Android also has a dedicated settings page that lets you change theme and permission settings. More features will likely be added in the near future, such as history, plugins and support for Code Interpreter. The rest of the features remain the same. Copilot continues to serve as a multi-functional assistant for Android with support for GPT Vision, GPT-4 and DALL-E. Microsoft is also rolling out ChatGPT-4 Turbo to some users, and whether you have access or not can be verified by asking the AI about a recent event with the search plugin turned off. In its Play Store listing, Microsoft highlighted that Copilot is packed with features that cater to a wide range of needs, from professional to personal. Interestingly, the app is about 83 MB, suggesting that Microsoft is also bundling Chromium instead of relying on Google’s WebView. With Microsoft Copilot, you can do pretty much anything, such as drafting emails, crafting engaging stories or scripts, and even easily summarising complex texts. The app also excels in language-related tasks, offering multilingual content translation, proofreading, and more.

