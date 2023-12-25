These are the top 10 most popular AI tools of 2023

Many have dubbed 2023 the year of AI, as the pace of artificial intelligence breakthroughs this year has been fast — and for some, concerning. However, fear didn’t stop people from jumping on the AI bandwagon, a new study confirms. With more than 14 billion visits between September 2022 and August 2023, ChatGPT is the most popular generative AI tool in the world, according to a new survey from Writerbuddy.ai, an online content writing company. Writerbuddy analyzed over 3,000 artificial intelligence tools using SEMrush, a popular SEO software, to determine the most used tools of the year. Altogether, the top 50 AI tools attracted over 24 billion visits, most of which came from male users. Here are the top 10 most popular AI tools, according to the rankings:

ChatGPT Tool category: AI Chatbot Total visits: 14.6B Character.ai Tool category: AI Chatbot Total visits: 3.8B Quillbot Tool category: AI Writing Total visits: 1.1B Midjourney Tool category: Image Generator Total visits: 500.4M Hugging Face Tool category: Data Science Total visits: 316.6M Bard Tool category: AI Chatbot Total visits: 241.6M NovelAI Tool category: AI Writing Total visits: 238.7M Capcut Tool Category: Video Generator Total visits: 203.8M Janitor AI Tool category: AI Chatbot Total visits: 192.4M Civitai Tool category: Image Generator Total visits: 177.2M

