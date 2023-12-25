The next generation of Tesla’s humanoid robot makes its debut

Tesla, the company known for its electric cars, solar panels and batteries, has also been working hard on developing humanoid robots that can perform various tasks and interact with humans. The company has recently unveiled its latest version of its robot, called Optimus Gen 2, which is lighter, faster, smoother and more capable than its predecessor. Optimus Gen 2 is the second generation of Tesla’s humanoid robot. It is designed to be a general-purpose machine that can assist humans in various domains, such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare and entertainment. The robot stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 121 lbs, which is 22 lbs lighter than the previous version. It can run at a speed of 5 mph, which is 30% faster than before. It has 35 degrees of freedom, which means it can move its joints in various directions and angles. It also has a more human-like appearance and movement, thanks to its new hands, feet, neck and body. The robot’s hands have 11 degrees of freedom and are equipped with tactile sensors and faster actuators, which allow it to manipulate objects with more precision and dexterity. The robot’s feet have a more natural shape and have force/torque sensors and articulated toes, which enable it to balance better and walk more smoothly.

