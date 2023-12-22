US Ready to Back Diluted Resolution on More Aid to Gaza as UN Vote Delayed

The United States has indicated it will back a watered-down United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian war to call for more humanitarian aid for Gaza. However, some nations want a stronger text as the latest draft removes calls for the “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities”. Given the significant changes, many countries said they needed to consult their capitals before a vote, which is expected on Friday. The latest draft, seen by journalists, calls for “urgent steps to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and also for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities”. It does not call for an end to the fighting, a change made to appease Washington, which has vetoed previous calls for a ceasefire.

