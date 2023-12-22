First Dreamliner Delivery in Four Years Lands in China

A new Boeing Dreamliner 787 has landed in China for the first time in four years. The arrival may signal an unfreezing of Chinese orders for the United States company. China was an important market for the US aircraft company, accounting for about one-fifth of worldwide deliveries of Boeing 737 MAX models. A restart of MAX deliveries would represent a reset of Boeing’s relationship with China, create an opportunity for the company to offload dozens of planes in its inventory, and could pave the way for a larger breakthrough in orders. Analysts also suggested that Boeing’s business with Chinese airlines could be lifted by a recent improvement in political ties between Washington and Beijing.

