Anthropic Could Be Headed for an OpenAI-Style Showdown

Anthropic is reportedly in talks to raise $750 million from Menlo Ventures, which values the startup at $15 billion, according to The Information. Like OpenAI, Anthropic also has a complicated board structure with misaligned values, and this recent influx of cash begs the question: is Anthropic bound to be the next AI board showdown? Menlo Venture’s funding, which is yet to be finalized, would add to Google and Amazon’s $6 billion dollar investment in Dario Amodei’s Anthropic, which includes the cloud resources he so desperately needs. Amodei defected from OpenAI in 2021 to start his own AI company because of worries that Sam Altman was moving too quickly to commercialize. Anthropic’s premier chatbot Claude ranks just behind OpenAI’s GPT in terms of technical ability, and both are followed by the French Mistral AI, according to Hugging Face’s Leaderboard. However, Anthropic has since grown into one of the richest AI startups in the Valley, and Amodei could face the same pressure to commercialize that caused him to leave OpenAI. That being said, Anthropic’s Board structure is arguably more complicated than OpenAI’s. Dario Amodei and his sister, Daniela, run the daily operations, and report to Anthropic’s Board of Directors. That’s standard, but certain members of the Board are chosen by a group of five “financially disinterested members” that Anthropic calls the Long-Term Benefit Trust (LTBT). That group is made up of experts in AI safety and public policy who are largely CEOs of advocacy groups. The five LTBT members supposedly have no stake in the financial success of Anthropic, but they decide key board seats about who controls the company. While the LTBT themselves cannot fire a CEO or President, they certainly could choose Board members who align with their values.

