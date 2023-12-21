UN calls for probe as Israeli army accused of killing unarmed Palestinians

The United Nations human rights office has called for an investigation into allegations that Israeli forces killed at least 11 Palestinian men in Gaza in a potential war crime. The UN calls for Israeli authorities to institute an independent investigation into this event, and if the allegations are found to be true, must bring those responsible to justice. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said measures must be implemented to prevent any similar events from taking place in the future.

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday during a raid. Israeli troops allegedly stormed a residential building and separated the men from their families before killing them in front of their family members. Witnesses also claim that the soldiers also attacked the women and children in the building. The difficulty with the call for an investigation is how the investigation will be conducted. None of the entities that could investigate the alleged crimes are currently allowed into the Gaza Strip. There has been no comment from the Israeli military about the attack.

