Greece to join US-led coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthis

Greece will send a warship to the Red Sea to support a United States-led coalition to counter threats from Yemen’s Houthis. Greece announced the move on Thursday, indicating that, as a major shipping nation, Greece has a vested interested in addressing the Houthis’ threat to maritime transport.

The naval task force was announced by the US on Tuesday and initially listed 10 member nations to help patrol the waters to deter the Houthis. The Houthis have attacked over a dozen vessels, claiming they were linked to Israel amid the war on Gaza. The group says they will stop their attacks only if Israel’s “crimes in Gaza stop.” The task force is called Operation Prosperity Guardian and includes member states Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, Spain and the United Kingdom. The European Union member states have agreed to contribute through the European Naval Force. On Wednesday, Houthi leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi wanted that the group would not hesitate to strike US warships. The group also warned that they will continue their attacks on vessels traveling to or form Israel, and will not stop despite this mobilization of naval forces.

