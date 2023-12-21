Defiant BlackCat Gang Stands Up New Site, Calls for Revenge Attacks

BlackCat/ALPHV ransomware leaders claim they have restarted operations for the group on their primary blog, despite the Department of Justice claiming to have control of the site. The group also claim that they have dropped a previous ban on cyberattacks against critical infrastructure in retaliation for law enforcement actions taken against them. BlackCat also claimed the description key being offered by the FBI is outdated and from an older blog.

The server and data of the blog have been seized by the FBI and seizing and “unseizing” the site is being widely misunderstood in the context of public discourse. The site has been taken down, however, ALPHV has spun up a new server and applying their security key, to make the new site. The threat of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure is very real, according to cybersecurity insiders. There is a possibility of an increase in cyberattacks and experts warn that organizers operating critical infrastructure should be on high alert.

