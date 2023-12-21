An Anticipated Wave of AI Specialist Jobs Has Yet to Arrive

Generative artificial intelligence has sparked predictions that the technology will change marketing on a fundamental level, spawned countless entrepreneurs and startups selling some form of AI marketing services, and even led to AI marketing certifications from businesses and universities. But it hasn’t yet led big brands to shuffle their org charts or hire for AI-specific leadership roles. “I’ve not seen or even heard or even come remotely close to a VP of AI marketing leadership role,” said Richard Sanderson, who runs executive staffing firm Spencer Stuart’s marketing, sales and communications officer practice in North America. “If we’re led to believe the impact is going to be so widespread, why are we not seeing it? What is going on?” It’s unclear when such roles will appear, some experts said, if they appear at all. The number of open marketing jobs whose descriptions mentioned AI in November 2023 was 8% lower than a year earlier, spanning the months when artificial-intelligence startup OpenAI first captured the public’s imagination, according to data from job board Indeed. Indeed itself has used generative AI to save $10 million on content development this year, according to Jessica Jensen, the company’s chief marketing officer. But AI appears to have had a less pronounced effect on marketing than on other practices when measured by job descriptions. From November 2022 through November 2023, listings for sales jobs were nearly three times as likely to mention AI as marketing job listings, according to Indeed.

