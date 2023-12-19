Robotics company unveils what it claims is world’s most powerful humanoid robot

Have you ever dreamed of having a robot companion that can walk, talk, and do anything you want? Well, you might be closer to that reality than you think. A Chinese robotic firm has created what is now being dubbed the “world’s most powerful general-purpose humanoid robot.” The robot, called H1, is a stunning feat of engineering and innovation. The company behind H1 is Unitree Robotics, a leading developer of legged robots based in Hangzhou, China. Unitree’s vision is to make legged robots as common and affordable as smartphones and drones. The company has already made a name for itself with its Go2 quadruped robot, which can run, jump, and climb stairs. H1 is a different beast altogether. It is a bipedal robot that stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. It has an advanced powertrain that provides the highest level of speed, power, maneuverability, and flexibility. It can walk at a similar speed to a human, around 3.4 mph, and can withstand kicks and pushes without losing its balance. It also has a 3D LiDAR sensor and a depth camera for its vision, which means it can accurately sense its surroundings and avoid obstacles. H1 is not just a prototype. It is a fully functional robot that can perform a variety of tasks, such as carrying objects, opening doors, and even dancing. It can also communicate with humans using speech and gestures.

