North Korea Resumes Missile Launches in ‘Threat to Peace and Stability’

North Korea has resumed its record year of missile tests, launching a long-range ballistic missile capable of hitting the United States hours after firing a short-range weapon. Its neighbors condemned these actions as a threat to international peace. The back-to-back launches came after South Korea and the US agreed to bolster their joint nuclear deterrence capabilities in the face of North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats. The US military said the launch highlighted “the destabilizing impact of [North Korea’s] illicit weapons program”. Meanwhile, North Korea’s main political and economic backer China expressed firm support for Pyongyang.

