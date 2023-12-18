Israel’s Allies Urge Restraint as Netanyahu Vows ‘Fight to the End’

The Israeli military bombarded dozens of sites in the Gaza Strip over the weekend as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to keep fighting in the territory. On Sunday, Israel struck 200 locations in Gaza over 24 hours amid an outcry over the civilian toll there and calls for restraint by three of Israel’s most important allies. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III was flying to the Middle East on Sunday to press Israel to scale back its military campaign. Mr. Austin will meet this week with Mr. Netanyahu and Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, to discuss in detail when and how Israeli forces might carry out a new phase of fighting. Further, the foreign secretaries of Britain and Germany issued a joint call for a “sustainable” cease-fire.

