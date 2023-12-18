Chile’s Voters Reject a New, Conservative Constitution

Chileans on Sunday rejected a new constitution that would have pulled the country to the right, likely ending a turbulent four-year process to replace their national charter with little to show for it. It is the second time in 16 months that Chile, the South American nation of 19 million, has rebuffed a proposed constitution showing how deeply divided the nation remains over a set of rules and principles to govern it even after four years of debate. That debate began in 2019 after enormous protests prompted a national referendum in which four out of five Chileans voted to scrap their constitution. But now, after failing to agree on a new text, the nation will muddle along with the constitution that so many had voted to replace.

