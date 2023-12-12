JLR revs up AI and intelligent automation initiatives

Auto maker Jaguar Land Rover has a long-term plan to transform its product range — but it’s also transforming its internal IT. Anthony Battle is leaning heavily on AI and IA — artificial intelligence and intelligent automation — to deliver digital transformation at luxury auto maker Jaguar Land Rover. Battle joined JLR as group chief digital and information officer in February 2022, after a long career managing IT for a succession of oil companies. The automaker, too, was moving away from oil, having announced plans not long before to make the Jaguar range all-electric by 2025, and to offer electric versions of all its other models by the end of the decade. JLR’s move to electric drive trains is part of a wider business transformation the company calls Reimagine, under which it also plans to halve greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chain and operations, compared to 2019 levels, by 2030, and to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2039. “Our business transformation is 100% underpinned by a digital transformation,” says Battle. That’s as true for the engineering teams electrifying the cars as it is for those that Battle oversees who are transforming the company’s IT systems. Delivering the best user experience for future vehicles will require new digital services and new integrations with existing services. “That means we need to draw off the car, and feed into the car, lots of data from our enterprise,” he says, so at the intersection of product engineering and enterprise IT, “you’ve got an acute level of synergy in terms of cloud, software engineering standards, integration, and APIs.”

