UK Sends Minehunters to Boost Ukraine’s Black Sea Forces

Britain and Norway plan to help Ukraine bolster Black Sea security amid its war with Russia by transferring two Royal Navy Vessels to them. The focus on maritime operations has increased after nearly two years of war. Ukraine has targeted Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, which is based in the annexed Crimea peninsula, as it has sought to use ships to export grain. The coalition will also work with the Ukrainian navy to expand its forces in the Black Sea, develop a Ukrainian Marine Corps and enhance the use of river patrol craft to defend inland and coastal waterways, the ministry said.

