Pressure Rising on U.S. After Vetoing U.N. Call for a Cease-Fire in Gaza

The United States, which was the sole vote against a United Nations resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, came under growing criticism on Saturday by a number of governments, human rights groups and aid organizations that warned of catastrophic consequences for civilians in the war-torn territory. With its veto in the U.N. Security Council on Friday, the United States sided with Israel’s assertion that ending the war before Hamas is dismantled and removed from power would ensure that the conflict erupts again. The United States has stood by Israel as criticism over the war in Gaza has grown, but senior officials in the Biden administration have also displayed what appears to be a growing impatience over mass casualties inflicted on the Gazan population. At the same time, the United States continues to dispatch weapons and ammunition to Israel.

