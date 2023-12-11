Microsoft and Labor Unions Form ‘Historic’ Alliance on AI

Microsoft Corp. is teaming up with labor unions to create “an open dialogue” on how artificial intelligence will impact workers. The Redmond, Washington-based software giant is forming an alliance with the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, which comprises 60 labor unions representing 12.5 million workers, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday. “This partnership reflects a recognition of the critical role workers play in the development, deployment and regulation of AI and related technologies,” said AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, who called the collaboration “a groundbreaking” and “historic” alliance.

The alliance’s goals include “sharing in-depth information with labor leaders and workers on AI technology trends, incorporating worker perspectives and expertise in the development of AI technology” and “helping shape public policy that supports the technology skills and needs of frontline workers.”

