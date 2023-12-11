Meta Introduces Default End-To-End Encryption for Messenger and Facebook

Meta is introducing default end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for chats and calls across Messenger and Facebook, the company revealed on Wednesday. E2EE ensures that messages content is only visible to the person sending the message and the one receiving it. End-to-end encrypted chats have been available in Messenger since 2016, but as a Secret Conversations feature that had to be turned on by the user. The company is now making private chats and calls across Messenger end-to-end encrypted by default.

Read more: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2023/12/08/messenger-facebook-e2ee/