Flaws in Delta OT Monitoring Product Can Allow Hackers to Hide Destructive Activities

Critical vulnerabilities in a Delta OT monitoring product can allow hackers to hide their destructive activities from the victim. The affected product is Delta’s InfraSuite Device Master and the existence of the vulnerabilities came to light in late November. InfraSuite Device Master is described by the vendor as a data center facility monitoring software that enables real-time monitoring of critical devices, including power and cooling systems, building sensors, and industrial control systems (ICS) such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and power meters.

