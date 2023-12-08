Putin Confirms Run for Russian Presidency in 2024 Election

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he will run in the 2024 presidential election. He is almost certain to win a fifth term as president, allowing him to continue leading Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The decision comes as little surprise, with Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine seen as having boosted patriotic support for the president. His supporters say that Putin has restored order, and some of the clout that Russia lost during the chaos of the Soviet collapse in the 1990s.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/12/8/putin-announces-run-for-russian-presidency-in-2024-election