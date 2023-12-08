Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After Cross-Border Attack Kills Israeli Civilian

The Israeli military said on Thursday that fighters from the Lebanese Shia group carried out an antitank attack in northern Israel, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn that Beirut would be turned “into Gaza” if Hezbollah, which supports the Palestinian group Hamas, started an all-out war. The Israeli army said its jets struck a Hezbollah command and control center in response to the Iranian-backed group’s attack.

