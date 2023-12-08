Google just launched a new AI and has already admitted at least one demo wasn’t real

Google just announced Gemini, its most powerful suite of AI models yet, and the company has already been accused of lying about its performance. An op-ed from Bloomberg claims Google misrepresented the power of Gemini in a recent video. Google aired an impressive “what the quack” hands-on video during its announcement earlier this week, and columnist Parmy Olson says it seemed remarkably capable in the video — perhaps too capable. The six-minute video shows off Gemini’s multimodal capabilities (spoken conversational prompts combined with image recognition, for example). Gemini seemingly recognizes images quickly — even for connect-the-dots pictures — responds within seconds, and tracks a wad of paper in a cup and ball game in real-time. Sure, humans can do all of that, but this is an AI able to recognize and predict what will happen next. But click the video description on YouTube, and Google has an important disclaimer: “For the purposes of this demo, latency has been reduced, and Gemini outputs have been shortened for brevity.” That’s what Olson takes umbrage with. According to her Bloomberg piece, Google admitted when asked for comment that the video demo didn’t happen in real time with spoken prompts but instead used still image frames from raw footage and then wrote out text prompts to which Gemini to responded.

