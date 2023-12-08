The recent step-change in AI opens new avenues for the development of artificial intelligence agents, independent programs or pieces of software that can interact with and act upon the outside world. Agents are already all around us, from advanced driver-assistance systems to smart speakers that can make to-do lists or provide real-time information on weather and traffic. iRobot’s Roomba is an autonomous agent that uses sensors and algorithms to clean floors without human intervention. And John Deere’s See & Spray machines use computer vision to detect and precisely spray weeds on farm fields, reducing the use of herbicides. Soon, we will see autonomous AI agents working alongside humans in all facets of life, from banking to healthcare. These agents won’t replace people; they will enhance our capabilities, save our time and reduce human error – ultimately increasing our productivity and even save lives. This ability to sense and respond to the environment sets agents apart from traditional computer programs or machine learning algorithms. They possess a level of autonomy and interactiveness that allows them to make decisions and take actions based on the information they receive. Initially, agents were limited to simple rule-based behaviors, such as a thermostat that maintains a specific temperature in a room by turning on the heater or air conditioning as needed. These early agents had predetermined behaviors and followed a set of rules.

Full commentary : AI Agents Assemble For The Automation Revolution.