HR teams have moved beyond administrative and personnel-focused duties and are now leveraging data, analytics and artificial intelligence to create sweeping changes in the way companies manage people. Automation is a key driver of these changes. This shift is not just about streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency. It’s about adding strategic value to organizations by freeing HR professionals from routine tasks so they can focus on more complex and creative responsibilities. Let’s take a look at some of the ways HR is using the latest automation technologies to elevate efficiency, enhance employee engagement, and drive data-driven decision-making. The recruitment process is one of the most critical yet challenging aspects of HR. With recruitment process automation, organizations are now able to streamline and enhance their hiring process, from automating job postings to facilitating the initial screening of applications and even scheduling interviews. Automating parts of the recruitment processes can improve efficiency and also address unconscious bias, a deep-seated issue in recruitment. Johnson & Johnson used Textio, an AI-automated writing tool, to evaluate its job postings for unconscious bias. The AI-powered software revealed that much of the language used in the company’s job descriptions leaned toward masculine terminology.

Full commentary : What HR Functions Can Companies Automate With AI?