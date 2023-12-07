AI: What’s next in 2024

It’s been a little more than a year since OpenAI’s ChatGPT hit the web, setting off an explosion in interest in generative AI. In the months since, tech giants including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, and others have debuted or announced they’re working on their own generative AI chatbots and products. But that’s so 2023. We’re interested in what we can expect from generative AI in the year ahead. What kind of surprises does 2024 have in store for the tech industry — and how will generative AI influence them? “2024 is going to be the year when it really explodes, because every day people are going to use [AI],” TECHnalysis president Bob O’Donnell told Yahoo Finance. Think PCs and smartphones running generative AI programs, and generative AI-powered video and audio platforms. That’s not all, though. According to experts, generative AI will become more targeted. Systems like ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, and Microsoft’s Copilot — previously called Bing Chat — are general purpose platforms. They’re basically designed to answer everyone’s questions. But they’re not experts in individual fields. In the coming year, companies will begin releasing models that are tailored to specific tasks, rather than those meant for broad uses. The idea is to make generative AI less of a jack of all trades and more a master of one. Add to that the continued proliferation of more generalized AI models, and 2024 is shaping up to be another year dominated by AI.

