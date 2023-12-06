Meet Gemini, the AI That Google Says Is Way, Way Better Than ChatGPT

Google unveiled its new AI model Gemini on Wednesday, giving the public a first look at a technology that’s had the tech press mired in rumors. Gemini, the company’s most powerful AI to date, comes to Bard and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones starting today, and will soon integrate with other products across Google’s services including Chrome, Search, Ads, and more. Google has a top-line message it wants you to hear: this thing is way better than anything you’ll get from OpenAI. “This new era of models represents one of the biggest science and engineering efforts we’ve undertaken as a company,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement. “I’m genuinely excited for what’s ahead, and for the opportunities Gemini will unlock for people everywhere.” Just over a year ago, OpenAI dropped ChatGPT on the world, sending Google and other companies scrambling to prove their tools are just as advanced. So far, Google’s chatbot Bard pales in comparison to ChatGPT. The search giant says that’s changing, starting now. Bard will be most people’s first exposure to Gemini, though it won’t launch with the model’s full capabilities. Gemini comes in three tiers. Gemini Ultra is Google’s most powerful model, pitched as a competitor to OpenAI’s GPT-4. Gemini Pro is a mid-range model powered to beat out GPT-3.5, the baseline version of ChatGPT. Last is Gemini Nano, a more efficient model built to run on mobile devices.

