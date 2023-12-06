Google unveils Gemini

Google this morning announced the rollout of Gemini, its largest and most capable large language model to date. Starting today, the company’s Bard chatbot will be powered by a version of Gemini, and will be available in English in more than 170 countries and territories. Developers and enterprise customers will get access to Gemini via API next week, with a more advanced version set to become available next year. How good is Gemini? Google says the performance of its most capable model “exceeds current state-of-the-art results on 30 of the 32 widely-used academic benchmarks used in LLM research and development.” Gemini also scored 90.0% on a test known as “Massive Multitask Language Understanding,” or MMLU, which assesses capabilities across 57 subjects including math, physics, history and medicine. It is the first LLM to perform better than human experts on the test, Google said. Gemini also appears to be a very good software engineer. Last year, using an older language model, DeepMind introduced an AI system named AlphaCode that outperformed 54 percent of human coders in coding competitions. Using Gemini, Google built a next-generation version named AlphaCode 2. The sequel outperformed an estimated 85 percent of humans, the company said. Competitive coding is meaningfully different from day-to-day software engineering in some important ways: it can be both more and less difficult than what the typical engineer is asked to do. But still, the rate of progress here is striking.

