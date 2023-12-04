North Korean Hackers Have Stolen Over $3 Billion in Cryptocurrency: Report

According to a report from threat intelligence firm Recorded Future, North Korean state-sponsored threat actors are believed to have stolen more than $3 billion in cryptocurrency. Collectively tracked as the Lazarus Group, the North Korean hackers specialize in cryptocurrency-related intrusions, mainly relying on spear-phishing emails to trick victims into authorizing malicious scripts and downloading malware. 2023 is believed to be the most prolific year for Lazarus. This year, the North Korean hackers were blamed for multiple highly profitable cryptocurrency heists, including the Atomic Wallet, Alphapo, CoinEx, CoinsPaid, and Stake.com incidents. They are believed to be responsible for a cyberattack on US-based enterprise software company JumpCloud.

