ICS/OTBreaches by Iran-Affiliated Hackers Spanned Multiple U.S. States, Federal Agencies Say

Multiple organizations have been breached in the United States by Iran-affiliated hackers who targeted a specific industrial control device due to the fact that it was Israeli-made, U.S. and Israeli authorities said. Although there is no evidence of Iranian involvement in the Oct. 7 attack into Israel by Hamas, it was expected that state-backed Iranian hackers and pro-Palestinian hacktivists would step up cyberattacks on Israeli and its allies in its aftermath. The Biden administration has been trying to shore up cybersecurity of critical infrastructure and has imposed regulations on sectors including electric utilities, gas pipelines and nuclear facilities.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/breaches-by-iran-affiliated-hackers-spanned-multiple-u-s-states-federal-agencies-say/