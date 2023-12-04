Booking.com customers targeted in hotel booking scam

Scammers are hijacking hotels’ Booking.com accounts and using them as part of a hotel booking scam aimed at tricking guests into sharing their payment card information. Secureworks outlined an attack that occurred in October 2023, when a scammer contacted a hotel’s operations staff member by email. In this email they pretended to be a former guest and claimed they had left their password at the property. The email did not include any links as it was just trying to gain the recipients trust. The second email contained a malicious Google Drive link, which upon downloading allowed the attacker to access the Booking.com management portal and the list of upcoming bookings and directly send out emails to booked guests. The scam seems to be highly successful and lucrative, and Secureworks has been seeing high demand on underground forums for Booking.com property credentials.

