Blinken Urges Israel to Take Concrete Steps to Aid Civilians as More Hostages Are Freed

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Israeli officials and a Palestinian leader on Thursday to seek improved conditions for Gaza’s civilians before the military resumed an expected offensive against Hamas in Gaza. With the pause in fighting set to expire in a matter of hours, Mr. Blinken said that the United States did not oppose a resumption of Israel’s offensive despite international pressure for a long-term cease-fire. Mr. Blinken’s visit came amid days of public pronouncements by the Israeli leaders that a resumption of fighting was inevitable.

