A Climate Summit Begins With Fossil Fuels, and Frustration, Going Strong

After decades of meetings, nations still haven’t agreed to curb the main driver of global warming. Countries talk about the need to cut the pollution that is dangerously heating the planet, but emissions are reaching record highs this year. After 27 years of meetings, countries still can’t agree to stop burning fossil fuels, which scientists say is the main driver of climate change. The science is clear, researchers say: nations must sharply cut greenhouse gasses this decade to avoid the most catastrophic impacts from climate change. Part of the challenge is the design of the U.N. climate summits, where every country must sign off on an agreement, which means just one nation can sink a deal.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/30/climate/cop28-climate-dubai-un.html