Russian air strikes injure 10 in Donetsk, Ukraine says

Russian missile strikes injured 10 people and left several unaccounted for in Donetsk according to Ukrainian officials. Attacks have intensified recently in the eastern region of Ukraine. The shelling occurred overnight in several villages in Donetsk and injured people, including children, and left five people lost among the rubble.

In the attack, an apartment block, nine houses, a police station, along with cars and garages were damaged in the attack. The villages of Pokrovsk, Novogrodivka and Myrnograd were involved in the shelling. Russia has stepped up the fighting in Donetsk, which it intends to take over completely. Some of the fighting in recent weeks has been waged in Avdiivka, at the front line. On Wednesday, Russia claimed to have captured the contested village of Khromove in Donetsk. Ukrainian officials stated Moscow’s forces are suffering heavy losses during the increased attacks.

