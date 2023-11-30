Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their truce for one more day, only minutes before it was due to expire. The temporary ceasefire was extended for a seventh day shortly before 5:00 GMT, after mediation with Qatar. The truce has led to the release of dozens of hostages kidnapped by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and aid deliveries into Gaza.

On Wednesday night, 16 more hostages taken by Hamas were released and 30 Palestinians were freed. So far, 102 Israeli hostages have been freed and 210 Palestinian prisoners were released. 140 Israelis remain in captivity. The initial truce was due to last four days, but has been extended twice. During the initial agreement, Israel said the pause would be extended by one day for every 10 hostages released. The truce has also allowed increased humanitarian assistance to reach citizens in Gaza.

Read More: Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended as more hostages freed