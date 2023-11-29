NVIDIA GPUs on AWS to Offer 2x Simulation Leap in Omniverse Isaac Sim, Accelerating Smarter Robots

Developing more intelligent robots in the cloud is about to get a speed multiplier. NVIDIA Isaac Sim and NVIDIA L40S GPUs are coming to Amazon Web Services, enabling developers to build and deploy accelerated robotics applications in the cloud. Isaac Sim, an extensible simulator for AI-enabled robots, is built on the NVIDIA Omniverse development platform for building and connecting OpenUSD applications. Combining powerful AI compute with graphics and media acceleration, the L40S GPU is built to power the next generation of data center workloads. Based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, the L40S enables ultrafast real-time rendering delivering up to a 3.8x performance leap for Omniverse compared with the previous generation, boosting engineering and robotics teams. The generational leap in acceleration results in 2x faster performance than the A40 GPU across a broad set of robotic simulations tasks when using Isaac Sim. L40S GPUs can also be harnessed for generative AI workloads, from fine-tuning large language models within a matter of hours, to real-time inferencing for text-to-image and chat applications. New Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) on the NVIDIA L40S in AWS Marketplace will enable roboticists to easily access preconfigured virtual machines to operate Isaac Sim workloads. Robotics development in simulation is speeding the process of deploying applications, turbocharging industries such as retail, food processing, manufacturing, logistics and more. Revenue from mobile robots in warehouses worldwide is expected to explode, more than tripling from $11.6 billion in 2023 to $42.2 billion by 2030, according to ABI Research. Robotics systems have played an important role across fulfillment centers to help meet the demands of online shoppers and provide a better workplace for employees. Amazon Robotics has deployed more than 750,000 robots in its warehouses around the world to improve the experience for employees supporting package fulfillment and its customers.

