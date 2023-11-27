The application of industrial robots is considered a significant factor affecting environmental pollution. Selecting industrial wastewater discharge, industrial SO2 emissions and industrial soot emissions as the evaluation indicators of environmental pollution, this paper uses the panel data model and mediation effect model to empirically examine the impact of industrial robots on environmental pollution and its mechanisms. The conclusions are as follows:

(1) Industrial robots can significantly reduce environmental pollution.

(2) Industrial robots can reduce environmental pollution by improving the level of green technology innovation and optimizing the structure of employment skills.

(3) With the increase in emissions of industrial wastewater, industrial SO2, and industrial dust, the impacts generated by industrial robots are exhibiting trends of a “W” shape, gradual intensification, and progressive weakening.

(4) Regarding regional heterogeneity, industrial robots in the eastern region have the greatest negative impact on environmental pollution, followed by the central region, and the western region has the least negative impact on environmental pollution.

Regarding time heterogeneity, the emission reduction effect of industrial robots after 2013 is greater than that before 2013. Based on the above conclusions, this paper suggests that the Chinese government and enterprises should increase investment in the robot industry. Using industrial robots to drive innovation in green technology and optimize employment skill structures, reducing environmental pollution.

Full study : Impact of industrial robots on environmental pollution: evidence from China.