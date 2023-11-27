Hackers Hijack Industrial Control System at US Water Utility 

The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa in Pennsylvania, who provides water and sewer services to more than 6,600 customers, has confirmed that hackers took control of a system associated with a booster station over the weekend, but said there was no risk to the water supply. An alarm quickly alerted the Aliquippa utility of the intrusion and the compromised system was disabled. An Iran-linked hacktivist group calling itself Cyber Av3ngers has taken credit for the attack. The Cyber Av3ngers group claims to have breached the systems of many water treatment stations in Israel since the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated on October 7.

