Title insurance giant Fidelity National Financial (FNF) is experiencing service disruptions after it has taken down multiple systems to contain a cyberattack. FNF is one of the largest title insurance entities and underwriters groups in the US. It also offers settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF says that an investigation was immediately launched into the incident and that law enforcement was also notified. To date, the investigation has determined that the attackers gained unauthorized access to certain systems and that some credentials were stolen.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/fidelity-national-financial-takes-down-systems-following-cyberattack/