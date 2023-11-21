OpenAI in ‘Intense Discussions’ to Unify Company, Memo Says

OpenAI Vice President of Global Affairs Anna Makanju said in a memo to staff Monday that the company is in “intense discussions” to unify its divided staff, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg. The note comes after days of high-stakes negotiations over who would lead the company, and a threat by almost the entire staff that they would quit if the board does not resign and reinstate ousted Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman. “We can assure you that our number one goal remains to reunify OpenAI and discussions are actively ongoing,” Makanju said in the memo. She also said that the company is in touch with Altman, new CEO Emmett Shear and the company’s board, “but they are not prepared to give us a final response this evening.” The discussions will resume Tuesday morning “when everyone’s had a little more sleep,” she wrote. She added a word of reassurance for employees: “Know that we have a plan that we are working towards.”

