Why Cyber War Readiness is Critical for Democracies

Rik Ferguson, the VP Security Intelligence for Forescout, predicts that once the war in Ukraine ends Russia’s offensive cyber capabilities will be directed towards other targets. Ferguson says they are getting better at cyber attacks. Mirroring the development of attacks against IT systems, they have recently begun exploiting legitimate tools found in OT environments, so they don’t need to develop customized malware. Unfortunately, securing OT systems comes with a host of challenges including: a complex infrastructure; an increasing number of endpoints; OT devices insecure by design (and generally not meant to be connected to the internet); rarely integrated OT and IT security teams, and a lack of visibility into the OT infrastructure. Government needs to be preparing for the future. Looking at the cyber component of the unfolding wars in Ukraine and Israel, they can see what future conflicts will look like.

