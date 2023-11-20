Former Obama and Biden Officials Sign Letter Defending U.S.’s Israel Stance

More than 100 former members of the Obama and Biden administrations have sent a letter to the White House backing he president’s request for $14.3 billion in new security assistance for Israel and affirms his opposition to a cease-fire, challenging anonymous demands from hundreds of officials across the Biden administration that Israel halt its military offensive in the Gaza Strip. The total number of signatories, 137, is smaller than the more than 500 behind a letter sent to Mr. Biden on Monday demanding he support an immediate cease-fire to limit civilian casualties in Gaza.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/17/us/politics/obama-biden-letter-israel.html